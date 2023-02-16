Why Chelsea Fans Shouldn’t Have Displayed A Banner Of Thomas Tuchel At The Signal Induna Park.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last night at the Signal Induna Park, Chelsea fans displayed a banner of Thomas Tuchel before the game, ad it reads that they love the German. However, I think that they shouldn’t have done that.

The reason why I think that Chelsea fans shouldn’t have displayed a banner of Thomas Tuchel at the Signal Induna Park last night is due to the fact that; it showed a huge disrespect for their manager Graham Potter.

Graham Potter is the current manager of Chelsea Football Club, and despite the fact that he isn’t performing well at the moment I think that displaying a banner of the former manager is a huge form of disrespect to him.

Chelsea lost the game to Dortmund last night, and will be hopeful of returning back to winning ways when they okay then in the second leg.

