Why Chelsea Fans Shouldn’t Be Carried Away By The Performance Of The Club During The Pre-season

The Mauricio Pochettino’s era as Chelsea Boss has kicked off greatly. Chelsea has won two out of the two games that they have played under Mauricio Pochettino.

The West London club thrashed Wrexham by 5-0 in a Friendly game in the United States before thrashing Premier league rival Brighton and Hove Albion by 4-3 in the Premier league Summer Series Friendly game.

Chelsea starved because of goals last season but the West London club has scored a mouthwatering 9 goals in just 2 matches under Mauricio Pochettino.

Towards the end of last season, most Chelsea Fans have already lost interest in the games of the West London club because they were just losing games, back-to-back.

By the end of the season, Chelsea Fans have become impervious to the consistent defeat that the West London club was suffering in the Premier league games.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino this summer and the subsequent improved performance in the ongoing US tour has gave Chelsea Fans a renewed hope.

However, I think it’s still too soon to start rejoicing. Chelsea has only played just 2 games and they are both friendlies, in which one is against a Non-league club.

The Fans shouldn’t be carried away by the current wave and neglect the club’s needs. Chelsea is still light in the Midfield. They still need to bring in elite Midfielders and probably a new Goalkeeper.

