Why Chelsea fans should trust Boehly long term strategy and project.

Most Chelsea football clubs are disturbed by the way Chelsea football club is been managed by the new owner, Todd Boehly, and his consortium. Following Chelsea’s poor involvement in the ongoing transfer windows and signing of young players alone.

But Chelsea fans should try to be patient and also understand the reason behind the strategy, which Todd Boehly is implementing on Chelsea.

Reasons:

When actualized Chelsea would become a very consistent club in terms of competing for silverware: ﻿Indeed, Chelsea football clubs have always been winning silverware for the past decade but we can’t deny the fact that Chelsea isn’t much consistent when it comes to being competitive. This is because Chelsea wins most of these trophies by luck as their playing pattern is poor. Manchester City is a typical example of what Chelsea would become after this project of Todd Boehly is actualized. Because Boehly intends to develop a Chelsea squad that will be consistent in competing for trophies in English and European competitions.

Chelsea’s form will hardly deteriorate as the seasons advance: It will be rare to see Chelsea losing form ever again rather they’ll be improving more and more in their top form just like Manchester City who gets better and better each season.

