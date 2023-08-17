Why Chelsea fans should be happy that the Club is planning to Sell Lewis Hall this summer

Some Chelsea fans on the internet have expressed their dissatisfaction over the ongoing saga of Lewis Hall as the Club is working on selling him this summer. Meanwhile, the fans should be happy about the decision for some reason.

Hall came through Chelsea’s youth rank and has had a promising performance so far as many backed him to become the next big thing at Chelsea. But all those dreams might go down this summer when the youngster is sold.

Newcastle United seems to be his destination and many Chelsea fans don’t want the move. However, Chelsea might regret selling Lewis Hall to Newcastle for £35m. But he also could end up like Callum Hudson-Odoi, who the club once rejected Bayern’s £40m for. And since Lewis prefers the exit himself, Chelsea should let him go and make their money which explains why the fans should be happy.

Hall is still very young and could still return to Chelsea in the future if the club inserts a buy-back clause in his deal.

