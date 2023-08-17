SPORT

Why Chelsea fans should be happy that the Club is planning to Sell Lewis Hall this summer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Some Chelsea fans on the internet have expressed their dissatisfaction over the ongoing saga of Lewis Hall as the Club is working on selling him this summer. Meanwhile, the fans should be happy about the decision for some reason.

Hall came through Chelsea’s youth rank and has had a promising performance so far as many backed him to become the next big thing at Chelsea. But all those dreams might go down this summer when the youngster is sold.

Newcastle United seems to be his destination and many Chelsea fans don’t want the move. However, Chelsea might regret selling Lewis Hall to Newcastle for £35m. But he also could end up like Callum Hudson-Odoi, who the club once rejected Bayern’s £40m for. And since Lewis prefers the exit himself, Chelsea should let him go and make their money which explains why the fans should be happy.

Hall is still very young and could still return to Chelsea in the future if the club inserts a buy-back clause in his deal.

LatestNew10 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

TOT vs MUN: Man United’s Last Five Meeting Against Tottenham Indicates An Easy Win For The Reds

6 mins ago

Video: ‘Great Honour’ – Akpom Excited To Get Number 10 Jersey At Ajax

18 mins ago

MCI 1(5)-(4)1 SEV: Match Review And Player Ratings

30 mins ago

Fans React To Man City’s Super Cup Triumph, Says Their Winning Of Titles Is Becoming Boring

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button