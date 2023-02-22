Why Chelsea Fans Should Be Excited About Lukaku Regaining His Form At Inter Milan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea on loan striker, Romelu Lukaku has inspired Inter Milan to a crucial win over FC Porto in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 tie at the San Siro. The Belgian striker who started the game on the bench was called upon by the manager in the second half to try and find a breakthrough for the Italian side and he duly delivered.

With less than 5 minutes to play in the match, Lukaku scored a fine goal that won the match after a hard fought battle against the Portuguese team.

The goal was Lukaku’s second in the Champions League this season and his second in the last two games. After going over 3 months without scoring for the Nerazurri, the striker seems have found his goal scoring boots at the perfect time.

Lukaku’s parent club, Chelsea must be really excited that he is finally scoring and playing well for Inter. After the reports that alleged Inter are considering returning the striker back to west London, his new found form is a good thing for both parties.

If he continues in this form, Inter would be keen to hold on to him and Chelsea would recoup some of the money they paid to sign him in the summer of 2021.

Despite Chelsea needing a striker for next season, Lukaku’s future at the London club is no longer existent and the best thing is for him to be sold.

