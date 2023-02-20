Why Chelsea Fans Might Be Relieved As Adeyemi Is Set To Be Unavailable For 3 Weeks Due To Injury

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that Chelsea’s performances under Graham Potter have been heavily criticized by many fans, football commentators, and former players. After the last defeat against Southampton at Stamford Bridge, many fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the team’s performance with boos.

Photo: Karim Adeyemi || Twitter

Well, note that Chelsea could be knocked out of the UCL depending on the result against Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. Remember that Karim Adeyemi’s solo goal sealed the win for the German side in the first leg. However, this article will focus on why Chelsea fans might be relieved as Karim Adeyemi is set to be unavailable for three weeks due to injury. Take a look!

Photo Credit: Twitter

1. The Absence Of Karim Adeyemi Means Lesser Problem For Chelsea.

Photo: Karim Adeyemi || Twitter

In the first leg, Chelsea players couldn’t deal with the pace and agility of the young German forward. Karim Adeyemi scored a solo goal by running from his half before dribbling Enzo And Kepa to score this goal. So, the possible absence of Karim in the second leg on the 7th of March means Chelsea would have one less problem to worry about. Hence, Chelsea fans might be relieved.

Photo: Karim Adeyemi || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)