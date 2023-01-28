Why Chelsea Fans Do Not Want Chelsea To Hijack Caicedo Just like They Hijacked Felix And Mudryk

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk were two Players that Arsenal had a strong intention in signing this winter transfer window but, Chelsea ended up getting the two Players.

Arsenal wanted Mykhaylo Mudryk as a priority signing while Joao Felix was seen as a backup before Chelsea ended up swooping Arsenal’s main plan and backup plan in a turn of event that Chelsea Fans were happy with because the Two Players are seen as Top Players.

Arsenal is currently leading the race to sign Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove this Winter transfer window, and Chelsea Fans are wishing that the Gunners will get Moises Caicedo ahead of their West London club rival Chelsea this January.

According to Mail Online Sport, Arsenal has just submitted a second bid worth £70million to Brighton and Hove Albion. Chelsea Fans online, particular on Twitter, want the Blues to sign Moises Caicedo but, they won’t want the transfer of Moises Caicedo to prevent the club from getting Enzo Fernandez.

Benfica wants £105million for Enzo Fernandez and the Portuguese Club has rejected Chelsea’s £75million bid.

Right now, Brighton and Hove Albion wants around £80million for Moises Caicedo and Chelsea Fans won’t want the Blues to enter a bidding war with the Arsenal over Moises Caicedo because they believe that he’s not worth it.

The Fans of the West London club would prefer Chelsea to go and pay £105million for Enzo Fernandez instead of overpaying for Moises Caicedo.

They want the club to get Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo together but, if they have to be frugal with their expenses, they should go for Enzo Fernandez because he’s better and more proven than Moises Caicedo.

AminullahiMuritala (

)