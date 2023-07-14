Why Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile is yet to report for preseason preparations

Chelsea football club pre-season preparations for the 2023-2024 football season is almost two weeks old, many of the first team players have been back at Cobham center and are training under the watchful eyes of Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching team.

The likes of Reece James, Ben chilwell, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella, Nicolas Jackson, Kepa and Wesley Fofana all are back while some key players like Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez are expected back soon.

Mauricio Pochettino Twitter photos

One player who will not be joining the preseason preparations is French defender Benoit Badiashile, the towering defender sustained a groin injury at the later part of last season and that injury was expected to rule him out for an extended period of time.

Benoit Badiashile is expected to be out of action for long periods Chelsea football club.

The 22-year-old subsequently underwent assessment with specialists in the month of May, he began a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.

He will miss the preseason preparations completely.

Benoit Badiashile Twitter photos

