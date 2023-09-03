Why Chelsea decided against signing James Maddison ahead of Spurs

Maddison was given the green light to leave Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League last season and Spurs ended up winning the race to sign the midfielder in June as they agreed a £40 million deal with the Foxes.

With two goals and two assists in his first four Premier League games of this season, Maddison has already established himself at Spurs as one of the best transfers of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, on the other hand, was also looking for a creative spark this summer but decided against making a move for Maddison.

Chelsea’s transfer strategy this summer, according to The Telegraph, was to sign players who were 25 or younger, which disqualified a bid for Maddison because he will turn 27 in November.

Ange Postecoglou praised Maddison’s effect both on and off the field during Saturday’s 5-2 victory over Burnley in a post-game interview.

Postcoglou remarked, “I’ve only recently gotten to know him as a person, but he’s a very strong, resilient guy.”

He has that quality of being mentally tough and preferring not to be targeted; nonetheless, he wants the ball and wants to be in those circumstances.

“Today, in my opinion, was truly a testament to Sonny, Madders, and Romero.” They all scored, but those three I’ve given leadership roles, and the way they’ve taken ownership of that role with not just words but actions, not just on game days but on a daily basis, is as encouraging to me as anything because as great players as they are individually, they’ve all really bought into that team ethic.

Madders is among them. He is extremely talented, and tonight he demonstrated how proficient he is in front of goal. I also think that his willingness to put in a lot of effort for the team is a terrific example.

