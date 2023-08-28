Why Chelsea could regret letting Romelu Lukaku depart Stamford Bridge on loan

According to renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea football club and AS Roma have reached a loan agreement for the signature of big striker Romelu Lukaku, the striker will travel to Rome for his medical test and link up with Charismatic coach Jose Mourinho.

That move is certainly not what Chelsea wanted at the beginning of the transfer window, the club rejected a loan offer from Inter Milan and insisted on a straight sell of the player but with Inter Milan pulling out of the deal and Juventus not pursuing their interest on the striker, Chelsea was left with only a few option.

Romelu Lukaku Twitter photos

Stick with the striker who is on a massive weekly loan or find a buyer even if it is only on loan, the striker himself stalled on a move to the rich Saudi Arabian club sides.

Chelsea clearly lacks firepower in attack with Christopher Nkunku out of action till next year and Armando Broja not fully fit after a major injury layoff last season, it means Chelsea are left with just Nicolas Jackson as the sole striker.

Romelu Lukaku set for a loan move to AS Roma Twitter photos

Romelu Lukaku could have easily provided the needed spark and his experience could have been valuable to this young Chelsea side, Mauricio Pochettino way of playing would have suited him more but Chelsea have decided to let him depart on a cheap.

It could be a decision Chelsea could regret especially if Romelu Lukaku goes on to perform well under Jose Mourinho in the Italian league.

No second chance for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)