Why Chelsea could make a wrong decision by giving Thiago Silva new contract

Thiago Silva has underlined his commitment to Chelsea and says he is confident of extending his time at Stamford Bridge into a fourth season.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

It is little wonder, then, Thiago is so keen to remain in west London, and no surprise the club wants to keep him beyond the end of the season during a time of ‘regeneration’, as Graham Potter put it in his press conference yesterday.

Chelsea will have to be careful in handling another year contract to Thiago Silva because the Brazilian man is now 38-year-old which means age could be a barrier to his performance on the pitch.

Thiago’s strength could not be as before for him to withstand the pressure coming from their opponent which could affect the club in the long run.

The 38-year-old, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, has made 105 appearances for the Blues, winning a Champions League title and proving to the footballing world that he is still at the top of his game

