Why Chelsea could lose three matches out of their next four games

Chelsea could face a lot of pressure in their next four games which may cost them to drop some points in the English Premier League while they will also be facing Borussia Dortmund tomorrow in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Graham Potter will have to double his strength to make sure that things work out according to plan because he is the manager of the club.

Here are the three clubs that Chelsea could lose to Borussia Dortmund, Southampton, and Tottenham.

Borussia Dortmund could defeat Chelsea because they will be playing at Signal Iduna Park which could give them an edge.

Chelsea’s performance currently was not rated good because they are struggling to win in some of their matches.

Chelsea will be facing Southampton in the EPL which they could also lose. After all, the Saints are in the relegation position which could be more dangerous for the Blues because the Saints will do all they can to get their three points.

The Blues will also be facing Tottenham in the EPL match and they both played 2-2 in their first league while Chelsea was at home.

Tottenham may defeat Chelsea because of their current form.

