Why Chelsea could lose three matches out of their next four games

Premier League approves sale of Chelsea | Marca

Photo Credit: Twitter

Chelsea could face a lot of pressure in their next four games which may cost them to drop some points in the English Premier League while they will also be facing Borussia Dortmund tomorrow in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Premier League: Liverpool, Chelsea= Champions League

Photo Credit: Twitter

Graham Potter will have to double his strength to make sure that things work out according to plan because he is the manager of the club.

Potter recognises urgency to end Chelsea's blues

Photo Credit: Twitter

Here are the three clubs that Chelsea could lose to Borussia Dortmund, Southampton, and Tottenham.

Borussia Dortmund could defeat Chelsea because they will be playing at Signal Iduna Park which could give them an edge.

Chelsea’s performance currently was not rated good because they are struggling to win in some of their matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live score, H2H and lineups | Sofascore

Photo Credit: Twitter

Chelsea will be facing Southampton in the EPL which they could also lose. After all, the Saints are in the relegation position which could be more dangerous for the Blues because the Saints will do all they can to get their three points.

Photo Credit: Twitter

The Blues will also be facing Tottenham in the EPL match and they both played 2-2 in their first league while Chelsea was at home.

Tottenham may defeat Chelsea because of their current form.

Chelsea FC vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - match preview | Evening Standard

Photo Credit: Twitter

