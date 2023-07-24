Why Chelsea could hurt the talent of Brazilian starlet by sending him on loan to Strasbourg

Chelsea football club have made some young signing this season and many of this young signings have been giving their chances at the ongoing preseason preparations, many of the youngsters like Cesare Casadei, Andrey Santos, Ian Maatsen, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira have all taking their chances and impressed.

Mauricio Pochettino is spoilt with choice when it comes to young talents and will be looking to integrate one on two of those youngsters a chance in the first team next season but out of the five youngsters, at least three will be out in loan.

One youngster who have impressed in the two games played so far is Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel, the youngster joined the club earlier from Santos earlier this month.

His performance in those two games have seen Chelsea supporters sing high praise of him and many of the supporters are desperate to see him play a role in the first team next season but it looks like the club have other ideas according to various transfer rumors.

Chelsea is set to send him out on loan for the 2022-2023 football season to help him adapt better to the European football and his destination seems to be France with Strasbourg.

While the loan idea looks bright, many Chelsea talent have gone on loan and never really got going afterwards, the likes of of Tino Anjorin in recent times and even Callum Hudson Odoi.

Allowing him stay at Chelsea could give him more chance of breaking into the first team and also help him adapt better to the system, this loan could harm his progress and nobody knows who could unfold in the next one year.

