Chelsea’s Owners are reportedly preparing to add another club, Strausborg from French Ligue 1 to their investments. Meanwhile, Chelsea could get relegated If the owners proceed to purchase the club for some reason.

Todd Boehly-led consortium is yet to turn Chelsea around since they purchased the club from Roman Abramovich. Although, they have shown commitment so far by signing diverse talents across Europe into the club. But patience is needed before the investments will start pouring out dividends.

Graham Potter the current coach is currently faced with the challenge of turning things around this season as the club sits at the middle of the EPL table making their top four dreams difficult.

However, Chelsea could get relegated if Todd Boehly Led Consortium secures another club because their attention will be divided making them look after the success of both clubs. As it stands, Chelsea is unstable and in worse condition me aning that they could find themselves in an unwanted place at the end of the season if they stopped getting full attention from the owners.

