Following a change in ownership in May 2022, Chelsea is going through a transition period at the club. While this process hasn’t exactly gone as smoothly as the club and its supporters would have liked, the new Chelsea owners are doing everything they can to make the club one of the best in the near future.

Numerous changes have been made at the club by the new owners since they took over, including the addition of new players, the hiring of a new manager, and a change in senior staff members including the technical director and top medical experts.

The Chelsea new owners look determine to make the club the strongest team in Europe, with some major decisions they have taken at the club so far, which could start paying off from next season.

The current campaign could be tagged as the preparation period for Chelsea, as they could become a lot stronger from the start of next season.

In this article, we will be looking at the reasons why Chelsea could become the strongest team next season.

1. Assembling Of An Incredible Squad

Under the new ownership, one thing that has been noticed is the readiness to spend big on top talented players. Chelsea is looking set to have an incredible squad come the start of next season, as the new owners continue to spend huge amount in acquiring good players in the transfer window.

Chelsea have spent a whopping £420 million on the recruitment of players in the last six months, and don’t seem to be done spending, as they are still linked with some incredible talents in the transfer window, which could still be signed before the start of next season.

At the start of the next campaign, Chelsea could be having one of he best squad depth, and the strongest team in the league.

2. Squad Chemistry

After bringing a lot of players in this season, they would definitely need time to develop the chemistry of how best they can play together on the pitch.

The remainder of this season, and the preseason training ahead of the start of next season could be enough time for the team to develop the strong bound of playing together.

3. Squad Depth

One factor that have affected the Chelsea squad depth this season is the large number of injuries to top players. The likes of Ngolo kante, Reece James, Ben Chiwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek etc has missed the major part of the season through injuries.

With their injured players returning back to full fitness, and new players coming in, the competition in the Chelsea squad would increased, thereby also improving the performance of the team.

