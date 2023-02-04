Why Chelsea Coach Should Drop Mason Mount In Chelsea’s Next Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club, under the leadership of Graham Potter, will have the chance of turning around his side’s poor form in the club’s next game against West Ham on Saturday before the club plays against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Graham Potter has a big decision to make if his side must improve their performance on the pitch. The coach has to make the tough call of not starting Mason Mount in the club’s next game. Mason Mount has not been “lively” in most of the games Chelsea has played under their new boss.

The player has lost form, and oftentimes he doesn’t stay in his position on the pitch. For example, in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw against Fulham, the player was seen always occupying the position of Mudryk.

Graham Potter should indirectly send a message to the player by dropping him on the bench with the hope that the player will play well as a substitute before he starts including him in the starting lineup. Felix has completed his three-match ban, and he can comfortably operate in the role that Mount is operating from.

Chelsea needs to start winning in a bid to play European football next season. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has invested a lot of money by bringing in new players with the hope that the team’s performance will increase. Graham Potter will want to do what is best for the team in order to remove the pressure of being sacked by the club.

