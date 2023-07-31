Why Chelsea Can’t Start Next Season With Chilwell, Cucurella, Maatsen And Hall As Left-back Options

Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino recently talked about the need to reduce the size of his squad before the commencement of the new season in an interview with Standard Sport. The Argentina Gaffer laid emphasis on cutting down the size of the squad before the new season because no one is going to benefit from a huge squad as it would be messy.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently in the United States with the Chelsea squad of about 30 Players. That’s before the inclusion of new potential signings as Chelsea is still expected to sign new Players before the end of this summer.

One role in the Chelsea squad at the moment that’s heavily stacked is the Left-back position. Chelsea has Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen vying for the position of the Left-back next season.

Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Lewis Hall were in the team last season. Marc Cucurella was quite inconsistent after joining Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion at the beginning of last season while Ben Chilwell was in and out of the team because of injury.

Ian Maatsen just returned to the first team this summer after an impressive performance last season with Burnley. Ian Maatsen helped the Clarets to secure promotion from the Championship to the Premier league last season.

Ian Maatsen has featured in the games against Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the United States. He also played against Wrexham, where he scored 2 goals. There’s no gainsaying that the Chelsea Academy Graduate has been brilliant in the Pre-season and he has even been playing as a Winger for Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Chelsea can’t start next season with the quartet of Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen in the team. It goes against Mauricio Pochettino’s principle of having a small squad.

Besides, there’s no way they would all be able to play even if they are all kept in the team next season. Mauricio Pochettino is just going to be left with unhappy Players that would be complaining about lack of playing time.

AminullahiMuritala (

)