Why Chelsea Can’t Afford To Walk Away From The Deal To Sign Moises Caicedo This Summer

According to Daily Mirror, the ongoing negotiations between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion over the transfer of Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer has reached an impasse.

Chelsea has been after the young Midfielder in the last 2 Months but they aren’t anywhere close to getting him. The West London club has saw Brighton and Hove Albion rejected a bid worth £75million this summer for Moises Caicedo.

In the latest turn of events, Brighton and Hove Albion has made it clear that Chelsea has to pay £100million to get Moises Caicedo or look elsewhere for their Midfielder.

The Seagulls also reportedly informed Chelsea that they might be amenable to the transfer fee of Moises Caicedo if the West London club can include Levi Colwill in the transfer.

Brighton and Hove Albion has been aggressive about getting Levi Colwill this summer after the England International made a good impression during the last season with the Seagulls, and it seems Brighton and Hove Albion is playing to their strength by asking Chelsea to include Levi Colwill in the deal to get Moises Caicedo this summer.

Chelsea might obviously be frustrated with Brighton’s tactic but the West London club can’t afford to leave the negotiations angrily. Chelsea have already spent a lot of time on the deal and it would have been a colossal waste to end up not getting him.

More importantly, there is a huge gap in the level of Moises Caicedo and the level of other available Defensive Midfielders. Chelsea has to get Moises Caicedo or else, they would be getting mediocre replacement.

It would have been easier if Aurelien Tchouameni is available but Real Madrid has made it clear that he’s not for sale this summer.

