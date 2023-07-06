Why Chelsea Cannot Make Reece James The Permanent Captain Next Season

Chelsea Right-back caused an uproar on Twitter last week when the English Defender publicly shutdown the idea of joining Arsenal this summer. The loyalty of the Cobham Academy graduate to Chelsea impressed a lot of Chelsea Fans and it couldn’t have come at a better time, when Mason Mount was trying to leave Chelsea for Old Trafford.

A lot of Chelsea Fans are clamoring for the appointment of Reece James as the club’s permanent Captain next season, with the exit of Cesar Azpilicueta, N’golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic this summer.

Why Reece James has shown the right attitude that makes him to qualify for the Captain role at Chelsea, it might be too soon for him to be put in that role.

First of all, Chelsea has Thiago Silva, who was a Vice Captain last season, in team. Thiago Silva would be expected to become the Chelsea Captain next season because of his age and experience.

Even if Thiago Silva might not be able to play regularly at Chelsea next season, Chelsea can still give the Captain armband to Ben Chilwell or Kepa Arrizabalaga.

