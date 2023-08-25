Why Chelsea can not afford to lose to Luton town at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea football club will take on Luton Town at Stamford Bridge later tonight in their third game of the 2022-2023 English premier league season, they are desperate to pick up their first win of the season and crucially Mauricio Pochettino first win as Chelsea manager.

This game is just the third game of season but it is already a massive one for Chelsea following their winless run of two games so far in the league.

Below we look at few reasons why the big spending London club can not afford to lose this game.

playing at Stamford bridge. Chelsea will be playing against a newly promoted side in front of their supporters, anything other than a convincing victory could send a wrong message to the supporters especially after last season performance.

Confidence booster. A win for Chelsea could boost the confidence of the young Mauricio Pochettino side any other result apart from a victory will begin to creep doubts into the mind of the players.

Title ambition. If Chelsea are to challenge for the league title then they can not afford to lose to Luton Town at home.

All eyes will be on Stamford Bridge. The light will be turned on at Stamford bridge and because it is an unusual fixture, it means everyone will be keen to see the game tonight.

Chelsea and Luton Town are the only club in action tonight and Chelsea can not afford to lose the game.

