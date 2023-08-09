Why Chelsea Are Signing So Many Young Players Despite Major Issues in The First Team

Roman Abramovich’s era at Chelsea was defined by remarkable accomplishments. The Russian oligarch recently divested from the club after securing every available trophy during his tenure.

Abramovich’s managerial approach, albeit polarizing, was characterized by a “hire and fire” strategy. At the first sign of a performance decline, even from celebrated figures like Jose Mourinho or Carlo Ancelotti, managers were swiftly replaced.

However, Todd Boehly, one of the current co-controlling owners, introduced a contrasting ethos often referred to as “trusting the process.” This American advocate endorsed the embattled Graham Potter before circumstances demanded a change, ultimately leading to the departure of the former Brighton manager.

The subsequent appointment of Mauricio Pochettino and promising preseason outcomes have rejuvenated Chelsea fans’ hopes for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, a significant player exodus from Stamford Bridge has taken place, leaving gaps in crucial positions, particularly defensive midfield, where Moises Caicedo’s deal hangs in the balance.

Under Boehly’s stewardship, Chelsea’s new signings have been notable. Following last summer’s takeover, transfers were completed for emerging talents including Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Cesare Casadei (Inter Milan), and Omari-Giraud Hutchinson (Arsenal). Additional acquisitions like David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoit Badiashile (Monaco), and Andrey Santos from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama have followed. Recent additions comprise Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes), Diego Moreira (Benfica), and Angelo Gabriel (Santos), with an impending deal for David Washington.

Boehly’s strategy, investing in future stars while addressing immediate issues, raises questions. Notably, substantial funds were allocated to secure players like Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Kalidou Koulibaly in his debut transfer window. While some acquisitions raised eyebrows, it’s evident that Boehly has a strategic vision.

Boehly’s inclination towards a multi-club system stands out. He aims to eliminate Chelsea’s extensive loan system, advocating instead for direct development in partner clubs, akin to Red Bull’s success with RB Leipzig and Salzburg. Boehly’s acquisition of the French club Strasbourg signifies this approach, paralleling Abramovich’s connection with Dutch club Vitesse.

Chelsea’s proposed model, endorsed by Boehly, prioritizes nurturing young talents within an affiliated club before integrating them into the main team. This concept has seen early successes with players like Chukwuemeka and Santos taking advantage of opportunities. As Boehly strives to reshape Chelsea, extending contracts for talents like Armando Broja exemplifies his long-term strategy.

While Boehly’s vision aligns with a gradual process, Chelsea’s historical culture emphasizes immediate results. Whether this approach yields sustained success and if Potter guides the ambitious transformation remain uncertain, awaiting the unfolding chapters of Chelsea’s evolution.

