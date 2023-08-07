Why Charity Shield Changed Name to Community Shield

Football fans around the world have grown to love the Charity Shield over the years, a pre-season exhibition match played between the previous season’s winners of the English Premier League and the English FA Cup. However, the Charity Shield was renamed to the Community Shield in 2002, which left many people wondering why the name was changed and what impact it would have on the tournament. In this blog post, we will take a closer look at when and why the Charity Shield was changed to the Community Shield.

The first Charity Shield match was played in 1908, between Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers, and it was meant to be a fundraiser for charities. Over the years, the match grew in popularity, and in the 1950s, the Football Association began using it to promote the game. It wasn’t until 1992, that the competition was opened up to include the winners of the newly created Premier League, in addition to the FA Cup winner.

Fast forward a decade later, in 2002, the Football Association changed the name of the tournament from the Charity Shield to the Community Shield. This was done in an effort to reflect the fact that the competition was now about more than just raising funds for charities. It was also meant to acknowledge the work that football clubs were doing in their communities, including running projects and initiatives to help improve the lives of local residents.

The rebranding of the tournament also aimed to acknowledge the diversity of football and how it brought communities together. The new name reflects the FA’s commitment to using football as a tool for community development. It shows that football is more than just a sport; it can also bring about positive social change and contribute to building stronger, healthier communities.

