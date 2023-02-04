Why Casemiro was sent off in Man United’s 2-1 hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brazilian star Casemiro was issued a straight red card in Manchester United football club’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Patrick Vieira led Crystal Palace football club at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The former Real Madrid football club star has been in an astonishing form for Manchester United football club since the beginning of the season and that’s why he was given another starting role by coach Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro started in Manchester United football club’s midfield alongside Fred and Bruno Fernandes and the trio were exceptional in the game.

Manchester United football club took the lead through Bruno Fernandes in the 7th minute to end the first half of the game 1-0.

In-form England national team star Marcus Rashford doubled the lead for Manchester United football club in the 62nd minute, before Ghana national team star Jeffrey Schlupp scored a consolation goal for the away team in the 76th minute to end the match 2-1.

Casemiro was issued a straight red card by referee Andre Marriner in the 70th minute, following his unsportsmanlike behaviour against Crystal Palace football club midfielder Will Hughes.

Casemiro’s dismissal was the first straight red card he’s been shown while playing for a club within the big five European leagues (336 appearances for Real Madrid and 30 for Manchester United across all competitions).

The Brazil national team star is now expected to miss three matches for Manchester United football club in the English Premier League (home and away games against Leeds United football club and a game against Leicester City football club).

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)