Why Caicedo Might Struggle To Adapt At Chelsea As Negotiation With Brighton Reaches An Impasse

The negotiation between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion over the transfer of Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer has reached an impasse after the Seagulls slammed a hefty price tag of £100million.

Chelsea doesn’t want to pay more than £80million to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, according to multiple reports but the Seagulls want £100million for him.

Chelsea would need Moises Caicedo for their Defensive Midfield next season as they urgently need to sign a top talent for the role but the Ecuadorian Midfielder might not be able to hit the ground running even if Chelsea later sign him this summer.

Diego Moreira, Malo Gusto, Angelo Gabriel, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku are all currently in the Chelsea squad in the United States. The Players just joined Chelsea team this summer but they are already playing together with their teammates. This would give them the chance to get the lay of the land and adapt to their new environment before the new Premier league season begins.

Moises Caicedo could have had the same chance if Chelsea had signed him earlier this summer but he might have to come in late because both Chelsea and Brighton aren’t close to reaching an agreement.

