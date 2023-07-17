Why Bruno Fernandes Should Not Be Appointed New Manchester United Captain

Manchester United is currently in search of a new captain after Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy by coach Erik Ten Hag. One name that has been heavily touted for the role is Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. However, despite his impressive performances on the pitch, there are several reasons why Fernandes should not be appointed as the new captain of Manchester United.

Firstly, Fernandes’ tenure as captain at his previous club, Sporting Lisbon, was marred with controversy. During his time as captain, he was involved in a training ground incident with teammate Gelson Martins, which resulted in the suspension of both players. This incident raises questions about his leadership abilities and his ability to maintain a harmonious atmosphere within the team.

Secondly, while Fernandes has undoubtedly been one of Manchester United’s standout players since joining the club, captaincy requires more than just individual talent. It requires a player who can inspire and motivate his teammates, lead by example, and make sound decisions under pressure. While Fernandes has shown leadership qualities on the pitch, it remains to be seen whether he possesses the same qualities off the pitch.

Furthermore, there are other players within the Manchester United squad who are better suited for the captaincy role. Players like Marcus Rashford and Martinez have been with the club for a longer period and have shown great commitment and loyalty. They have also demonstrated their leadership qualities both on and off the pitch. Appointing Fernandes over these players could potentially disrupt the team dynamics and create unnecessary divisions within the squad.

Additionally, being the captain of Manchester United comes with immense pressure and scrutiny. The captain is not only responsible for leading the team but also representing the club and its values. It requires someone who can handle the media, manage egos within the team, and maintain a positive public image. While Fernandes has shown great professionalism so far, it remains to be seen whether he can handle the added responsibilities and pressures that come with the captaincy.

In conclusion, while Bruno Fernandes has undoubtedly been a key player for Manchester United, there are valid reasons why he should not be appointed as the new captain. His past controversies, the presence of other players better suited for the role, and the added responsibilities and pressures that come with the captaincy all raise doubts about his suitability for the position. Manchester United should carefully consider these factors before making a decision on their new captain.

