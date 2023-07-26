Why Brighton’s Asking Price Of £100M To Sell Caicedo To Chelsea This Summer Is Justified

Brighton and Hove Albion’s hefty price tag on Moises Caicedo has generated mixed reactions from Football Fans in the last few days. The Seagulls declared that they aren’t going to sell Moises Caicedo for less than £100million this summer after close to two weeks of talking to Chelsea over the transfer of the Ecuadorian Midfielder.

Chelsea had initially submitted a bid worth £75million to the Seagulls but they rejected it, asking the West London club to increase the offer or include Levi Colwill in the negotiation.

Football Fans, especially Chelsea Fans, have been criticizing Brighton for slamming such an outrageous fee on Moises Caicedo but I don’t think Brighton are over playing their hands by asking for that fee.

This summer transfer window, Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid for more than £100million from Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea sold Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to Arsenal and Manchester United for a fee of £65million and £60million respectively. This same summer, Declan Rice joined Arsenal for more than £100million, including performance related add-on.

If Kai Havertz and Mason Mount cost £60million each, then Moises Caicedo is definitely worth the £100million price tag.

Besides, there’s not a lot of Defensive Midfielders that are available, which means there’s a limited supply. That factor alone is enough to drive the price tag to the sky.

