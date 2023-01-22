Why Benoit Badiashile’s Form May Push Kalidou Koulibaly Closer to Chelsea Exit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Critics of Chelsea’s decision to sign Benoit Badiashile were proven wrong once the French defender joined the club.

The 21-year-old has been a calming presence next to the seasoned Thiago Silva and has kept clean sheets in both of his appearances for Chelsea thus far, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Chelsea recorded its first successive clean sheets since October in the two victories. Their defense has recently been poor, which has coincided with their faltering offense. The former AS Monaco star’s Ligue 1 ball-playing skills and sturdy body have been a tremendous asset to Chelsea in the air. During his Blues debut against Crystal Palace, Badiashile was almost faultless.

Before leaving Napoli, Koulibaly, a Senegalese international, was arguably the best central defender in Serie A for five years. However, at age 31, he might not be able to handle the physical demands of the Premier League. He struggled against Manchester City’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Fulham’s backup striker Carlos Vinicius in Chelsea’s defeat at Craven Cottage in late December.

While Koulibaly might be a useful backup, he won’t start for this Chelsea squad, and the Blues might be open to selling if the appropriate offer comes up. If an Italian bid comes in this summer, the Blues will try to minimize their losses on Koulibaly, according to the Telegraph.

Writing Koulibaly off might be a tad harsh given how poorly Chelsea has performed as a team this season. But it is clear that Badiashile has been an immediate improvement over Koulibaly, which will cause the club great concern and perhaps bring Koulibaly closer to leaving than ever before.

