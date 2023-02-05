Why Barcelona should rejoice at their La Liga title chances as Real Madrid lose points to Mallorca

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona fans should be rejoicing at their La Liga title chances as Real Madrid have lost points to RCD Mallorca in the 22nd round of the 2022–23 La Liga competition. This result, a 1-0 defeat to the defending champions, sees Real Madrid slip further behind Barcelona in the standings, leaving the Catalans with a five-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Barcelona have been in impressive form this season, winning 16 of their 19 La Liga matches to date and scoring a mammoth 39 goals in the process. They have been particularly effective at home, winning all of their last seven home matches in all competitions, making them firm favourites to lift the La Liga title this season.

The recent defeat to RCD Mallorca was a huge blow to Real Madrid’s title hopes, with the reigning champions having to settle for zero points from the game. This result, coupled with Barcelona’s impressive form, has made it extremely difficult for Real Madrid to claw their way back into the title race.

Barcelona’s success this season has been largely down to the impressive form of their star player, Robert Lewandowski, and the team at large.

The Catalans have a strong squad, with the likes of Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong, and Jules Kounde providing the team with a solid defensive base. On top of this, their attacking trio of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele have been in excellent form this season and have provided plenty of goals for the team.

Barcelona have also been boosted by their manager, Xavi Hernandez, who has been instrumental in transforming the team into title contenders. The Spanish manager has instilled a winning mentality within the team, and his tactical nous has been key to their success this season.

In conclusion, Barcelona fans should be delighted with their La Liga title chances after Real Madrid’s recent defeat to RCD Mallorca. The Catalans have been in excellent form this season and have a five-point lead at the top of the table.

