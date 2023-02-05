Why Barcelona Should Capitalise On Real Madrid’s Loss Against Mallorca

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona’s football club has the opportunity to top Real Madrid with eight points if they can win against Sevilla today. Real Madrid were unfortunate to be defeated today by Mallorca in a game that ended up 1-0.

Xavi Hernandez and his Barcelona team understand that a win against Sevilla will improve their chances of winning the La Liga title with more ease, and as such, they have the advantage of capitalizing on Real Madrid’s defeat to Mallorca by defeating Sevilla.

Barcelona football club is in the form of its life, and even in matches where they didn’t play well, they have managed to win by a goal margin.

Real Madrid, who are the defending champions, now have a mountain to climb if Barcelona eventually gets all three points against Sevilla. Barcelona football club have already defeated Madrid in a cup final this season and they also have chances of winning La Liga this season.

