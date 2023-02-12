Why Barcelona May Decide Not To Sign A Midfielder This Summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona have been highly impressive in performance in the Laliga this season and the Catalan club are the favorites to win the league title considering their outstanding performances so far. Xavi has helped the team improve more in performance. However, Sergio Busquets’s future at the club still remains unclear.

The 34 year old will soon run out of contract at Barcelona and Xavi wants to continue working the Spain international. The club’s president Laporta also sees Busquets as an irreplaceable player at the club.

Busquets’s contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the season and he must decide whether to renew or part ways with the club amid interests from MLS clubs.

Laporta commented that “right now we are focused on winning the league and Busquets is playing wonderfully.”

“Without players like Busi, it would be difficult to do what we are doing.”

If Busquets decides to renew his contract at Barcelona, the Catalan club may decide not to sign a midfielder this summer. Both Xavi and Laporta believes Busquets is the best player in his position at Barcelona.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has been heavily linked with Barcelona. However, the Catalan club are unsure about signing Neves. Barcelona were also linked with Sofyan Amrabat in January transfer window but the deal collapsed.

