Why Atletico Madrid and Milan Couldn’t Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With Chelsea, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cuts a frustrated figure. Having struggled to get into Graham Potter’s starting lineup, rumors circulated that the player would leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, but the player’s departure ultimately didn’t happen for various reasons.

In the summer of 2022, Aubameyang reunited with Thomas Tuchel after signing with Chelsea from FC Barcelona. A week later, however, Tuchel lost his job. Upon Potter’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, Aubameyang’s starting role was jeopardized since the former Brighton manager did not have full faith in the Gabonese attacker.

The 33-year-old has scored three goals in 18 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League. Aubameyang isn’t a priority for Potter, as he’s opted to start Kai Havertz as a striker instead.

With Chelsea and Potter deciding not to include Aubameyang on their UEFA Champions League knockout-stage roster, the striker was dealt a significant setback. To make room for new acquisitions like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, and Enzo Fernandez, they had to cut a foreign player from the roster. The omission has caused Aubameyang to question his future at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang was well aware of his predicament and attempted to leave Chelsea during the January transfer window, drawing interest from clubs around Europe. Evening Standard reports that both Atletico Madrid and AC Milan wanted to sign the Gabonese attacker but were prevented from doing so by FIFA rules.

The athlete has already enrolled with both Barcelona and Chelsea for the 2022–23 season, which violates FIFA’s rules that state a player can only be registered twice each season. For this reason, even if a transfer deal were to be made between Chelsea and a suitor other than Barcelona, Aubameyang still wouldn’t be able to sign with his new club.

After Memphis Depay was traded to Atletico Madrid in January, rumors circulated that he could return to Barcelona. Instead, the Blaugrana attempted to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina to bolster other areas of the pitch.

Even though he was physically enough to play, Chelsea decided to start David Datro Fofana over Aubameyang in the match against Fulham. The 33-year-old player has also been linked to Everton, although they would face the same issue if they signed him.

TalkSport10 (

)