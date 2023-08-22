Why Arsenal’s 1-0 Victory In Their Last Two Matches Is Unconvincing

Despite the start of the premier league just two weeks ago, the league has already started becoming as competitive as it has always being. Most teams which performed impressively last season have continued to dominate the league while a few others have not being able to maintain the zeal they had last season. Brighton, Manchester City and Arsenal are the only teams that have recorded victories in their last two premier league games.

However, Brighton is currently top if the league due to goal difference. Most times, securing three points with just one goal is more important than scoring so many goals, however, Arsenal’s 1-0 victory in their last two matches has become a huge concern for fans despite the fact thst it has earned the Gunners six points. Fans are not disappointed that they won both games by 1 goal to nil, but because these two teams(Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace) ae mid and bottom table teams.

Arsenal’s Performance so far does not show that they can beat any of the top premier league teams this season, let’s not also forget that Arsenal would be playing in the Champions league this season against some of the best clubs in the world. Mikel Arteta would need to implement new strategies and formations or possibly sign more players to compensate for the injured players in the team and build a stronger team.

What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

