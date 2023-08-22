SPORT

Why Arsenal’s 1-0 Victory In Their Last Two Matches Is Unconvincing

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

Despite the start of the premier league just two weeks ago, the league has already started becoming as competitive as it has always being. Most teams which performed impressively last season have continued to dominate the league while a few others have not being able to maintain the zeal they had last season. Brighton, Manchester City and Arsenal are the only teams that have recorded victories in their last two premier league games.

However, Brighton is currently top if the league due to goal difference. Most times, securing three points with just one goal is more important than scoring so many goals, however, Arsenal’s 1-0 victory in their last two matches has become a huge concern for fans despite the fact thst it has earned the Gunners six points. Fans are not disappointed that they won both games by 1 goal to nil, but because these two teams(Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace) ae mid and bottom table teams.

Arsenal’s Performance so far does not show that they can beat any of the top premier league teams this season, let’s not also forget that Arsenal would be playing in the Champions league this season against some of the best clubs in the world. Mikel Arteta would need to implement new strategies and formations or possibly sign more players to compensate for the injured players in the team and build a stronger team.

What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

Tegajames (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Bellingham’s Performance So Far Gives Reasons Why Caicedo And Rice Have No Reason To Flop.

1 min ago

Video: UCL Qualifiers: Dessers Ready For ‘Massive Clash’ Against PSV Eindhoven

25 mins ago

MNU vs FOR: Manchester United Players Who Are Set To Miss Saturday’s Match Against Nottingham Forest

26 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United set to step up efforts for Amrabat; Man Utd considering Gravenberch move

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button