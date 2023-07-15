Why Arsenal should sign Mane this season

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane could leave Germany in the transfer window, according to news published by Daily Post paper, the former Liverpool man is likely to make a transfer move to join the other club in Europe.

In an article news published by Football London, Arsenal may be a ble destination for the Senegal international following a transfer decision by Bayern Munich. Reports show that Bayern Munich eye Harry Kane as a good replacement for Sadio Mane.

However, in this article, we will take a look at possible reasons why Arsenal should sign Sadio Mané if he will leave the club this summer. In my opinion, for the following reasons, Arsenal should sign Mane.

Champions League. In my view, Arsenal should sign Mane since he can help them win the Champions League next season. The Senegal international was one of the best-performing players in the 2019/2020 Champion League. He can help Arsenal win the trophy since the Gunners will play it next season.

Reinforce the squad. In my opinion, Arsenal can reimburse the squad with the arrival of Mane if signed. The former Liverpool man can reinforce the squad if joined this summer.

SAKA and Jesus need a scoring partner. In my view, Arsenal should land Mane to reinforce the attacking line next season. Mane was one of the best-performing players in the world. Thus, he can help Arsenal win more trophies because of his scoring ability.

SnMedia (

)