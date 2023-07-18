Why Arsenal Should Make a Move For Cancelo

As the summer transfer window unfolds, the rumor mill continues to churn with potential moves and player acquisitions. One intriguing proposition that has surfaced recently involves Arsenal’s interest in Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo. In an interview with GiveMeSport, respected transfer insider Dean Jones highlighted the possibility of Arsenal making a move for the talented full-back.

Cancelo’s future at Manchester City has been subject to speculation, with manager Pep Guardiola reportedly considering other options for the right-back position. This uncertainty, combined with Arsenal’s desire to bolster their defensive ranks, has ignited rumors of a potential transfer.

The Portuguese international showcased his abilities during a successful loan spell at Bayern Munich last season. Cancelo appeared in 21 matches for the German giants, impressing with his defensive contributions and attacking prowess. He recorded one goal and provided six assists across all competitions, highlighting his ability to make an impact on both ends of the pitch.

Cancelo’s statistics from the loan spell further emphasize his value. He averaged 1.5 tackles, 1.0 interceptions, 1.0 clearances, 0.8 shots, 0.9 key passes, and 2.3 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. Additionally, his passing accuracy of 85.1% demonstrates his ability to distribute possession effectively.

For Arsenal, acquiring Cancelo would bring significant benefits to their defensive line. Known for his tough-tackling style and ability to read the game, the Portuguese full-back can provide timely interceptions and solidify the team’s backline. Moreover, Cancelo’s vision and dribbling skills make him a threat going forward, enabling him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Given Cancelo’s winning mentality and his potential to elevate Arsenal’s defensive capabilities, manager Mikel Arteta would be wise to pursue the signing. With the right-back position a priority for improvement, acquiring a player of Cancelo’s caliber would enhance the team’s prospects of challenging for major honors in the near future.

