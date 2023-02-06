Why Arsenal Should Have Signed Brighton Kaoru Mitoma Instead of Leadro Trossard

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It might be argued that Arsenal made a mistake by acquiring a winger from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. With the game-winning goal in the 87th minute, Kaoru Mitoma tied Leandro Trossard for the team lead in goals and gave Brighton a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

Trossard, who joined Arsenal last month for a sum that might increase to £27 million, will not be adding to his Brighton total. Meanwhile, Mitoma is well on his way to surpassing the goal total of 10 set for the Japan national team’s left flank by head coach Roberto De Zerbi in his first season in the Premier League.

Mitoma has scored a goal in each of his previous 11 games, giving him a goal every 164 minutes played. It’s a higher goal-scoring rate than what Trossard has produced this season for Brighton (one every 193 minutes) and the other two players with seven goals, Alexis Mac Allister (228 minutes) and Pascal Gross (292 minutes).

For Arsenal, Trossard is a solid addition, but Mitoma would have been even better. Arsenal should have signed Mitoma instead of Trossard

The 28-year-old Belgian is an adaptable forward who excelled for Brighton throughout three and a half seasons. He now brings that level of experience to the Gunners.

In the end, it benefited everyone involved. After the unique winter World Cup went poorly for Belgium (they were eliminated in the group stage), and for Trossard (he started only one of their three matches), he fell out with September’s appointment De Zerbi and returned home in December.

Since De Zerbi replaced the Chelsea-bound Graham Potter, only Arsenal and second-place Manchester City have scored more Premier League goals than Brighton. This is in part due to the emergence of Mitoma, which allowed Brighton to let Trossard go without worrying about damaging their attacking capabilities.

