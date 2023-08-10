Why Arsenal Should Consider Using 2 Attacking Midfielders Next Season After Signing Havertz

Arsenal’s recent signing of Kai Havertz has sparked excitement among fans, and it might just be the catalyst for a tactical shift. Deploying two attacking midfielders could offer the team a more dynamic and creative edge on the field. Havertz’s versatility and ability to play both as an attacking midfielder and a forward could complement another playmaker, fostering a fluid and incisive attacking strategy.

With two creative minds in the midfield, Arsenal could unlock different dimensions of their game. The combination of Havertz’s vision and passing prowess, along with another skilled attacking midfielder, would provide a varied range of options when constructing attacks. This setup could also help ease the creative burden on other key players and provide more options for goal-scoring opportunities.

However, a shift to two attacking midfielders would also require tactical adjustments to maintain defensive stability. Striking the right balance between creativity and defensive discipline will be crucial. If managed effectively, this tactical shift could elevate Arsenal’s gameplay and potentially lead to a more formidable attacking force in the upcoming season.

