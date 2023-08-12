SPORT

Why Arsenal Should Consider A Loan Move For Kai Havertz After His Poor EPL Debut Performance

Following Kai Havertz’s underwhelming debut against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal might find themselves presented with a unique opportunity. Despite his initial struggles, the talented midfielder’s true potential cannot be ignored. A loan move could offer Havertz the chance to adapt to the English game, while simultaneously benefiting Arsenal’s midfield dynamics.

Havertz’s lackluster start shouldn’t overshadow his remarkable achievements in the Bundesliga and with Chelsea. At Bayer Leverkusen, he showcased his ability to dictate play, score goals, and contribute assists. A loan move would provide him with the time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League with Arsenal, allowing him to regain his confidence and form.

For Arsenal, Havertz’s technical prowess and versatility would add a new dimension to their midfield. His ability to operate as an attacking midfielder or even as a deep-lying playmaker could inject creativity and unpredictability into their playstyle.

In conclusion, writing off Havertz based on one game would be premature. A loan move to Arsenal could reinvigorate his career and offer the club a chance to harness his immense potential, ultimately proving to be a win-win scenario for both parties.

