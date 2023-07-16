Champion of the 2022–2023 English Premier League There is still no team anyone wants to face more than Manchester City.

Many people believe a treble-winning squad is a threat because of its extensive strategy and system, as well as Pep Guardiola, its brilliant manager.

If we look back to when Guardiola was coaching at Barcelona, we see that his team defeated Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League final.And he’s done a lot for City, too, bringing home a slew of hardware.

Pep Guardiola’s key strategy is to field a solid midfield and at least one dangerous striker.This is actually his top-secret plan.The same thing happened to him at City.

Kevin De Bruyne, Silva, IIkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, and Jack Grealish (who can also attack) have all been featured by Pep in the midfield recently.All of those players were supposed to find Halaand, and they did, helping him rack up the most goals in the Premier League for the 2022/23 season.

The loss of Gundogan to Barcelona and subsequent speculations that Silva is on his way out of City have left Manchester City looking weak in advance of the 2023/2024 season.Pep Guardiola takes a serious hit from this.It is speculated that the manager attempted to convince the players to stay with the club, but was unsuccessful.Considering Kevin De Bruyne’s injury history, City’s inability to replace them has put their midfield in jeopardy.

Arsenal has already surpassed Manchester City in terms of preseason league prestige, and that’s before the 2023–2024 season even begins.The reason for this is that they have added some very talented players to their midfield.

Mikel Arteta is reported to have bought Declan Rice, the best midfielder in the Premier League.Since Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice are both more creative than Gundogan and Silva, who are also departing City, the duo may be a huge upgrade.

In addition, Arsenal signed Tossard last season and Kai Havertz this season.They excel at attacking and creating scoring opportunities.

Since City has failed to replace its two star midfielders, and since Arsenal has strengthened its own central playmaking, the Gunners now have a distinct advantage over their rival.

BeepMedia (

)