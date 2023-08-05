Why Arsenal is the Undeniable Contender for EPL Glory in the Upcoming Season

Arsenal are anticipated to make a drastic comeback this Premier League season. The pressure is on Mikel Arteta as they head into the tournament regarded as potential champions – a first in over 10 years.

With the addition of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, the Gunners have already invested nearly £200m this summer. But, they’re not stopping yet; there could be more incoming, including keeper David Raya. If this happens, Arteta’s total investment to strengthen the team since assuming command at the Emirates would exceed £600m.

The time for Arsenal to show results has arrived.

Just a year ago, the goal was to be in the top four, so it was unexpected when they competed for the title last season. It felt like a bonus that Manchester City pursued them, eventually winning the league as part of their triple crown.

Arteta confessed not too long ago that his team faltered under the pressure when they went head-to-head with Pep Guardiola’s squad in the past season’s race for the championship title. In this nerve-racking face-off, his team had shown signs of nervousness as Guardiola’s team steadily increased the competitiveness.

Arteta can only continue to hope that these past encounters served as valuable lessons for his players. An essential part of such learning entails the expectation that his players, armed with the knowledge and experience from the past, will demonstrate more resilience in future high-pressure situations.

Additionally, these learning experiences are not exclusive to the existing players but are also integral for the new additions to the team. These new recruits have an inherent responsibility to embody and ensure a fortified defense against the intense pressure that often comes with high-stakes games.

In the upcoming season, the stakes are pretty high as the expectations for them to challenge for trophies right from the outset will put them under immense scrutiny. Therefore, they must prepare to face the situations where they might be under the cosh, with a poised demeanor, translating their varied experiences into formidable athleticism on the field.

