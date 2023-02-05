Why Arsenal fans should rejoice at their EPL title chances as Manchester City lose Vital points

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal fans have been waiting a long time for a Premier League title, and they now have a great chance to make this dream come true. After Manchester City lost points to Tottenham Hotspur in the 22nd round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition, Arsenal remain five points clear of Manchester City on top of the table despite losing to Everton.

Photo credit: Facebook

The recent results mean that Arsenal have a great opportunity to secure their first Premier League title since the 2004-05 season. Arsenal fans have been through a rollercoaster of emotions over the last few years, but they can now take heart in the fact that they are in the driving seat to win the title.

The Gunners have been in great form this season, winning 16 of their 20 matches and scoring 45 goals. Their defence has also been impressive, conceding just 17 goals so far. Arsenal have also been strong away from home, winning eight of their 11 matches on the road.

The Gunners have some difficult matches coming up in the next few weeks, including clashes against Manchester City, Brentford, and Leicester City. However, if they can remain consistent and stay on top, they will have a great chance of claiming the title.

Arsenal fans should be excited about their team’s chances of winning the title this season. With a five-point lead at the top of the table and a strong squad, they have a great opportunity to bring the trophy back to the Emirates Stadium. It’s been a long wait, but Arsenal fans should be full of optimism as they close in on their first Premier League title in 19 years.

Imjohn (

)