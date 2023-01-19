This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After missing out on the signing of Mudryk, many fans have been looking forward to the player that Arsenal would sign this month. Note that Arsenal has managed to win games convincingly, but the reality is that the team lacks squad depth.

However, note that Arsenal’s interest in intensified Trossard has intensified as the Belgian forward is set to join the club for a fee of €27m. According to multiple reports, Trossard would sign soon sign his contract and complete his medicals. On the other hand, this article will focus on why Arsenal fans should Jubilate as Trossard is set to join the club. Take a look!

1. Trossard Has EPL Experience And Would Provide Squad Depth That Mikel Arteta Lacks.

Even though many Arsenal fans may not like Trossard’s deal because he’s 28 years old, the reality is that Trossard has English Premier League experience and doesn’t need time to settle down. Also, because of his versatility, he would provide depth to Arsenal’s attacking positions.

On the other hand, note that Trossard isn’t as expensive as Mudryk. Hence, Arsenal fans should jubilate as Trossard is set to join their club.

