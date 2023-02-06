Why Arsenal Fans Should Be Happy After Manchester City Could Get Punished With Points Deduction

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was announced that Manchester City could be punished with a point deduction if found guilty of 100 charges. If their punishment goes ahead, Arsenal fans should be extremely happy because it will increase Arsenal’s chances of finishing as league leaders and Premier League winners at the end of May.

Although Arsenal still remain on top of the Premier League table with 50 points from 20 matches, they are leading Manchester City by 5 points even after playing fewer matches. Manchester City lost to Tottenham by a lone goal.

Guardiola would not be happy about the news, and it may change his mind on staying at Manchester City forever. If they penalize Manchester City, Manchester United are likely to enter the title race and challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title. The Red Devils are doing well and can close the gap between them and Arsenal if they continue their consistency.

