Why Arsenal Fans’ Move To Throw Bottles At De Bruyne During The 3-1 Defeat Is Disgraceful

Manchester City made a huge statement at Emirates after beating Mikel Arteta’s men by 3-1. Note that goals from Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jack Grealish were enough to seal the win.

Photo: Arsenal VS Manchester City || Twitter

However, note that the game was full of many tense moments, but the main talking point was the impact of the result of Arsenal’s title challenge this season. On the other hand, note that some Arsenal fans threw bottles at Kevin De Bruyne as he was replaced just before the 90th minute. Hence, this article will focus on why this act by Arsenal fans is disgraceful. Take a look!



1. Arsenal Fans Did Not Show Sportsmanship.



The reality is that the defeat against Manchester City is very painful for Arsenal fans because of the impact it has on the team’s title challenge, but fans must understand that Football isn’t a do-or-die affair. Note that the bottles could have hurt Kevin De Bruyne if he was hit, so this act alone is disgraceful. Apart from being disgraceful, the act also suggests that Arsenal fans also showed they are losers loser.



