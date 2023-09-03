Why Arsenal could pick up all three points against Manchester united at the Emirates

One of the most entertaining fixture of the English premier league will today take place at the Emirates stadium as Arsenal welcome one of their greatest rivals Manchester united for today’s English premier league clash.

This game as always gives the feeling of a cup finals as both team will always want to win and in most cases win convincingly, over the last few seasons Manchester united have had upper hands but things have changed in recent times, Mikel Arteta Arsenal have become a different team and seems to be ready for every challenge like never before.

Arsenal vs Manchester united today at the Emirates 16:30pm X photos

They have started this season relatively strong and today they could be sending out a big signal by beating Manchester united at the Emirates stadium, below are few reasons why we are backing Arsenal for a convincing victory.

Bukayo Saka form. Arsenal biggest threat going into this game is the PFA young player of the year winner Bukayo Saka, the youngster have started the season in fine form, he terrorized Manchester united defence last season and with the defence not improved going into this season, we expect him to score and set up goals today.

Bukayo Saka vs Shaw last season X photos

Manchester united look unsettled. Manchester united might have won two games this season against wolves and Nottingham forest this season but in those two games they did not impress and against Tottenham Hotspur they look lost, similar perform today could see Arsenal run riot on them.

Erik Ten Hag team look unsettled at the moment.

Arsenal superior midfield. Arsenal trio of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard could put Manchester united midfield to the sword, we expect a dominant midfield performance this afternoon from Arsenal.

Declan Rice Twitter photos

Manchester united poor attack. The Manchester united front line is yet to click this season, the coach have experimented with Marcus Rashford and Martial but it has not been fruitful yet.

Anthony Martial Twitter photos

