Why Arsenal Could Lose Their Third EPL Game Against Fulham

Arsenal will be chasing their third straight win of the season when they take on Fulham at the Emirates today. Arsenal could also lose to Fulham due to injuries in their squad.

The Gunners have been in fine form this season, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 and Crystal Palace 1-0 in their first two games.

Fulham, on the other hand,won one and lost one of their opening two games of the season. Victory against Arsenal today could give the Cottagers the record of winning their first two away games in the Premier League for the first time in 29 years.

Team news

Arsenal are missing Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the win against Crystal Palace. That means Oleksandr Zinchenko would compete. Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, who returned to training earlier this week, could feature.

Jurien Timber and Mohammed Elneny are out.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has added Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, and Nigerian Calvin Bassey to his squad following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Joao Palhinha and Willian could return to the squad, with Tim Ream sidelined after receiving a red card in the 3-0 defeat at Brentford.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 30 home league matches against the Cottagers, and Fulham are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Arsenal. From one end to the other (since 2001)

Arsenal win 23

Fulham win three

Draw 6

Arsenal Possible XI: Ramsdale; White; Saliba; Zinchenko; Partey; Odegaard; Rice; Havertz; Saka; Nketiah; Martinelli.

Possible Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Bassey, Diop, Tete, Palhinha, Reed, Reid, Pereira, Wilson; Jimenez

Time: 15.00

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this news

Micheal10 (

)