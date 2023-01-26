Why Arsenal Are Winning – Pep Guardiola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, feels Premier League leaders Arsenal are reaping the benefits of Mikel Arteta’s patience during his early years in charge of the Gunners.

Arteta served as Guardiola’s assistant at City for three and a half years before to assuming his first senior managerial position with Arsenal in 2019. The Spaniard achieved early success by winning the FA Cup in 2020, but he failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League in either of his first three seasons.

Arsenal are now well positioned to end a 19-year wait for a league title, as they now lead City by five points and have a game in hand over Guardiola’s squad. Friday, in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the two teams meet for the first of three times in the upcoming months.

“I had the impression. Guardiola commented on Arteta’s coaching skills, stating, “We knew it when he was here.” “The greatest praise that can be paid to Arsenal is that they believed in him during difficult times, retained him, and relied on him.

Sheriff_Views (

)