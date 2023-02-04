Why Anthony Martial’s future at Man United could be in doubt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The recent victory of Manchester United against Crystal Palace was a source of great pride for the team and its fans. The match was filled with thrilling moments and unforgettable goals that will be remembered for a long time to come. However, before the match even started, there was a piece of news that overshadowed the excitement of the day and cast a shadow over the team’s morale. The manager confirmed that Anthony Martial, one of the key players on the team, would not be available for the game due to an injury. This announcement brought to the forefront the growing concerns regarding the striker’s future at Manchester United.

It has been widely speculated for several weeks now that Martial’s tenure at the club is uncertain. This speculation was further confirmed when the players arrived at Old Trafford for the game, and it was revealed that Martial would not be playing. Despite being the best striker on the team when healthy, Martial’s persistent injury issues have severely limited his contributions to the club. In fact, this latest injury marked the 20th game that he has missed this season and he has only made 14 appearances across all competitions.

This is a significant concern for Manchester United, as the team relies heavily on its striker to score goals and drive the team forward. Martial’s injury history, coupled with his recent performance on the field, raises serious questions about his ability to stay fit and perform at the highest level. In particular, he has not played a full 90 minutes of a match since September 22nd, 2021, and has not completed a full Premier League game since January 27th of that year. With such a history of unreliability, it seems inevitable that Martial’s future at Manchester United will come to an end.

The victory against Crystal Palace was a great moment for Manchester United, but the news about Martial’s injury serves as a reminder of the challenges that the team faces. As much as Martial has been a valuable player in the past, his persistent injury issues make it difficult for the team to rely on him. It is a difficult decision that the club may need to make in the near future, but one that could lead to a more successful and stable team in the long run.

