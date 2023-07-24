Why Anthony Martial is past his time and the club should look for a replacement

Manchester United’s forward, Anthony Martial, has come under scrutiny once again, with Liverpool legend Graeme Souness expressing his doubts about the Frenchman’s abilities. Souness has asserted that Martial is not a top player and believes it is time for Manchester United to consider finding a suitable replacement for the struggling forward. As Martial’s underwhelming performances continue to disappoint, it is evident that his time at Old Trafford has not lived up to expectations since his arrival from Monaco in 2015.

Martial’s transfer to Manchester United in 2015 was met with high hopes and expectations. The then-19-year-old Frenchman was considered one of the most promising young talents in Europe. However, eight years later, the reality has been far from the initial projections.

Throughout his tenure at the club, Martial has shown glimpses of brilliance, demonstrating his talent on certain occasions. His dribbling skills and ability to create scoring opportunities have, at times, been mesmerising. Yet inconsistency has been a recurring issue for the French forward. While he has had moments of brilliance, he has struggled to maintain a consistent level of performance throughout a season.

Statistically, Martial’s output has been concerning, especially for a player in a pivotal attacking role. Over the last three seasons, the French striker has only scored 19 goals. Such a return is far from what is expected of a player representing one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs.

Souness’ assertion that Martial is not a top player resonates with many observers who have seen the Frenchman’s dip in form. In the highly competitive and demanding environment of the English Premier League, consistency and adaptability are crucial attributes for success. Unfortunately, Martial’s contributions have been inconsistent, leaving fans and critics alike questioning his future at the club.

As Manchester United look to challenge for major honours, it is vital for the team to have reliable and prolific goal scorers in their ranks. The lack of a consistent goal-scoring threat has hindered the Red Devils’ title ambitions, and it is evident that a player of Martial’s calibre may no longer be the solution to their attacking woes.

Manager Erik ten Hag must now contemplate the possibility of finding Martial’s replacement. With the club’s rich history of producing and nurturing talented forwards, Manchester United should actively seek a player who can consistently deliver the goods and spearhead their attacking line. Whether through the academy or the transfer market, a new forward may be the catalyst needed to elevate Manchester United to greater heights.

