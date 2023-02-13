Why a Newcastle Player Could be Awarded a Winner’s Medal Even if Man Utd Wins the Carabao Cup Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Newcastle United would be playing in the Carabao Cup final on February 26 as both sides seek to end their long trophy drought. One player who has found himself in a unique but strange position is Martin Dubravka. The Slovakian goalkeeper played for the Red Devils in the first half of the season before he was recalled from his loan spell by Newcastle United.

Dubravka made two appearances for the Red Devils and both came in the Carabao Cup. His first appearance was in the 4-2 win against Aston Villa and his second came in the 2-0 win against Burnley. This makes him cup-tied for the final. However, he could receive a winner’s medal if the Red Devils win the trophy.

The law for the distribution of medals to the winners and runners-up of the competition states: “In addition to the cup, the Management Committee shall present 30 souvenirs to the winning club in the final tie and 30 souvenirs to the losing club. Additional souvenirs may be presented with the consent of the Management Committee but shall be at the cost of the requesting club.”

﻿ This means if Manchester United wins the Carabao Cup, they would be entitled to 30 winner’s medals. However, the Red Devils have only used 27 players in the competition so far. Therefore, there would be a medal to spare if Manchester United wants to honour him for helping them get to the final. It would be an awkward situation if he’s the only one getting the winner’s medal, though.

