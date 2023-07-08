SPORT

Why 38-Year-Old Thiago Silva Is Going To Be An Important Player In The Chelsea Squad Next Season

There has been huge concerns over the departure of many top and senior Players from the Chelsea squad this summer. The West London club have sold Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mason Mount this summer while Cesar Azpilicueta and N’golo Kante have all left on free transfer.

While these concerns are real as Chelsea doesn’t have a lot of senior Players left in the team, the West London club can rely on the presence of Brazilian Defender Thiago Silva in the first team squad next season. 

Thiago Silva is still contracted to Chelsea till the end of next season and the 38-year-old is expected to be named the Captain of the West London club next season. 

Chelsea has already lined up a generation of young and talented Defenders for their squad. The West London club has Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana. These Players are expected to be the starters for Chelsea next season whether Mauricio Pochettino wants to use the Back-three defense setup or the back-four defense setup at Chelsea next season. 

Despite the imminent Strong presence of Young Defenders in the Chelsea squad next season, Thiago Silva would be expected to assume the role of impacting valuable knowledge during trainings and in matchday to the team. He’ll also help the West London club during the next season which is going to be a season of transition to the new era. 

More importantly, regardless of his age, the Veteran Brazilian Defender still got it. He was one of the most reliable and consistent Players in the Chelsea squad last season. 

